UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 4,571 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Malaysia reports 4,571 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Malaysia on Thursday reported 4,571 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 231,483.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the new cases are imported and 4,568 are local transmissions.

An additional 17 deaths were reported, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 826.

Another 4,092 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Southeast Asian country to 181,886 or 78.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 48,771 active cases, 308 are being held in intensive care units and 135 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinated the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia, announced that reunion dinners for the Chinese Lunar New Year will only be allowed among family members living in the same house.

This is among several restrictions including banning house-to-house visits as well as interstate travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and the state government of Sarawak is expected to announce COVID-19 measures related to Chinese New Year celebrations as parts of the state are under conditional movement control order.

The Malaysian defense minister added that the ban on three business activities of night markets, hair salons and car wash services will be lifted from Friday but with a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) to be in place.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised speech that while the surge in new COVID-19 cases is worrying, the Malaysian government has no choice but to allow economic activities to be carried out in order not to disrupt the livelihood of the people.

"Please reciprocate this gesture by complying strictly with the SOPs so that we can ensure business and trade will continue to operate while at the same time help break the chain of COVID-19 transmission at the workplace and in the community," he said.

Related Topics

Business China Car Same Malaysia Market Family All From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

2 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

10 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

11 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

55 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift COVID-Related Restrictions Ahead o ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.