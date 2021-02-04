Malaysia reports 4,571 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Malaysia on Thursday reported 4,571 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 231,483.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the new cases are imported and 4,568 are local transmissions.

An additional 17 deaths were reported, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 826.

Another 4,092 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Southeast Asian country to 181,886 or 78.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 48,771 active cases, 308 are being held in intensive care units and 135 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinated the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia, announced that reunion dinners for the Chinese Lunar New Year will only be allowed among family members living in the same house.

This is among several restrictions including banning house-to-house visits as well as interstate travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and the state government of Sarawak is expected to announce COVID-19 measures related to Chinese New Year celebrations as parts of the state are under conditional movement control order.

The Malaysian defense minister added that the ban on three business activities of night markets, hair salons and car wash services will be lifted from Friday but with a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) to be in place.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised speech that while the surge in new COVID-19 cases is worrying, the Malaysian government has no choice but to allow economic activities to be carried out in order not to disrupt the livelihood of the people.

"Please reciprocate this gesture by complying strictly with the SOPs so that we can ensure business and trade will continue to operate while at the same time help break the chain of COVID-19 transmission at the workplace and in the community," he said.