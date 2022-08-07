UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,684 New COVID-19 Infections, 11 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Malaysia reports 4,684 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 4,684 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,705,824, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases and 4,679 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 11 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,020.

The ministry reported 4,275 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,622,900.

There are 46,904 active cases, with 56 being held in intensive care and 35 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 7,816 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.6 percent have received the first booster and 1.2 percent have received the second booster.

