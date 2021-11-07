UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,701 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Passes 2.5 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 4,701 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,501,966, according to the health ministry.

Some 28 of the new cases are imported, with 4,673 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 54 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 29,256.

About 5,382 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,407,205.

There are some 65,505 active cases, including 544 being held in intensive care units and 280 of those in need of assisted breathing.

