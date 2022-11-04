Malaysia reports 4,711 new COVID-19 infections, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 4,711 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,914,557, according to the health ministry.

There are seven new imported cases, with 4,704 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,480.

The ministry reported 3,120 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,843,468.

There are 34,609 active cases, with 67 being held in intensive care and 47 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,438 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone, while 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.8 percent have received the first booster, and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.