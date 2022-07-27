UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,759 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 4,759 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,659,710, according to the Health Ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 4,756 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Nine new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,932.

The ministry reported 4,806 new recoveries, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 4,577,518.

There are 46,260 active cases, with 52 being held in intensive care and 28 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 16,656 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday, and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received the first booster and 0.9 percent have received the second booster.

