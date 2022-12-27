Malaysia reports 480 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 480 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 5,023,999, according to the health ministry.

There are seven imported cases, with 473 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths have been reported from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 36,835.

The ministry reported 655 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,973,346.

Currently there are 13,818 active cases, with 45 being held in intensive care and 20 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,107 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received a first booster dose and 1.9 percent have received a second booster dose.