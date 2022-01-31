Malaysia reports 4,915 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 4,915 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,865,984, according to the health ministry.

There are 188 new imported cases, with 4,727 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further eight deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,965.

The ministry reported 3,056 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,780,771.

Among 53,248 active cases, 120 are being held in intensive care and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 78,731 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Of them, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 36.4 percent have received boosters