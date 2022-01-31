UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,915 New COVID-19 Infections, 8 New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Malaysia reports 4,915 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 4,915 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,865,984, according to the health ministry.

There are 188 new imported cases, with 4,727 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further eight deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,965.

The ministry reported 3,056 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,780,771.

Among 53,248 active cases, 120 are being held in intensive care and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 78,731 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Of them, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 36.4 percent have received boosters

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday

Recent Stories

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabi ..

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabinet Meeting on Monday - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks po ..

'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks post-Covid cash

5 minutes ago
 Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungar ..

Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungary's Independent Approach to Pa ..

6 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 54,000

6 minutes ago
 Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center t ..

Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>