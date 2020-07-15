UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Floods Pose Infection Risk

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported five new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 8,734, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that among the new cases, one is imported and the remaining four are local transmissions.

Another two cases have been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 8,526 or 97.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 86 active cases, five are being held in intensive care and one of those is in need of assisted breathing.

No new deaths had been reported, leaving the total deaths at 122.

Noor Hisham added that health authorities are taking steps to ensure the infection does not spread as recent floods in several states have forced over a thousand people to be evacuated.

There are currently 18 temporary shelters housing 1,267 flood victims and the potential risk for COVID-19 to spread among them is being closely monitored, with steps being taken to ensure hygiene and prevent overcrowding, he said.

