Malaysia Reports 5,244 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Malaysia reports 5,244 new COVID-19 cases, 83 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 5,244 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 711,006, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 5,237 are local transmissions.

Another 83 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,637.

Another 5,244 patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 645,553 or 90.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 60,816 active cases, 879 are being held in intensive care and 433 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

