Malaysia Reports 5,271 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Malaysia reports 5,271 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 5,271 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the lowest number of daily cases since May 18 and bringing the total tally to 622,086.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 14 of the new cases were imported and 5,257 were locally transmitted.

An additional 82 deaths were recorded from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll to 3,460.

An additional 7,548 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 534,357 or 85.9 percent of all cases in the country.

Of the currently 84,269 active cases, 902 are being held in intensive care with 447 of them in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia is under a nationwide lockdown which bans all economic and social activities except for the essential services, in an effort to contain the rapid increase of infections.

