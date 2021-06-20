Malaysia reports 5,293 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia reported 5,293 new COVID-19 infections and 60 more deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 696,408 and death toll to 4,408.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 5,286 are local transmissions.

Some 5,941 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 628,185 or 90.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 63,815 active cases, 880 are being held in intensive care and 454 of those are in need of assisted breathing.