Malaysia reports 5,413 new COVID-19 infections, 40 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 5,413 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,556,865, according to the health ministry.

Some 17 of the new cases are imported, with 5,396 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 40 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,769.

About 6,013 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,461,780.

There are some 65,316 active cases, 545 are being held in intensive care units and 264 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 121,232 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday alone, and some 78.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.2 percent have been fully vaccinated.