UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 5,413 New COVID-19 Infections, 40 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:10 PM

Malaysia reports 5,413 new COVID-19 infections, 40 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 5,413 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,556,865, according to the health ministry.

Some 17 of the new cases are imported, with 5,396 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 40 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,769.

About 6,013 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,461,780.

There are some 65,316 active cases, 545 are being held in intensive care units and 264 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 121,232 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday alone, and some 78.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.2 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone cal ..

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone call with mother

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as ..

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as cold weather scales deforestat ..

15 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

15 minutes ago
 UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school m ..

UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school meals

15 minutes ago
 Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1 ..

Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Re ..

15 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WA ..

Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WASA

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.