Malaysia reports 5,566 new COVID-19 infections, 7 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 5,566 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,876,324, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 227 new imported cases, with 5,339 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further seven deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,985.

The ministry reported 3,187 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,787,190.

There are 57,152 active cases, 113 are being held in intensive care and 59 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 28,683 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 36.8 percent have received boosters.