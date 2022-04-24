UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 5,624 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 5,624 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the total tally to 4,427,067.

Among the new infections were 17 imported cases and 5,607 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further nine deaths have been reported from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the death toll to 35,491.

The ministry also reported 10,041 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,310,599.

Currently there are 80,977 active cases recorded in the country, with 89 of them held in intensive care and 57 of them in need of assisted breathing.

