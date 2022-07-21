Malaysia reports 5,685 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):Malaysia reported 5,685 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,635,648, according to the health ministry.There are two new imported cases, with 5,683 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Eight new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,878.

The ministry reported 3,337 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,554,286.

There are 45,484 active cases, with 56 being held in intensive care and 35 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 15,700 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received the first booster and 0.8 percent have received the second booster.