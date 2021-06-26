UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 5,803 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Malaysia reports 5,803 new COVID-19 cases, 81 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia reported 5,803 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 728,462.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 10 of the new cases were imported and 5,793 were locally transmitted.

An additional 81 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 4,884.

An additional 5,193 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 662,932 or 91 percent of all cases in the country.

Of the 60,646 active cases currently, 866 are being held in intensive care and 435 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

