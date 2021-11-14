UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 5,809 New COVID-19 Infections, 55 More Deaths

Sun 14th November 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 5,809 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,541,147, according to the health ministry.

Some 27 of the new cases are imported, with 5,782 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 55 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,631.

About 4,712 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,446,197.

There are some 65,319 active cases, 527 are being held in intensive care units and 277 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

