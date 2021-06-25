UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 5,812 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 5,812 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said Friday, bringing the national total to 722,659.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 32 of the new cases are imported and 5,780 are local transmissions.

Another 82 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 4,803.

Some 6,775 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 657,739 or 91 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 60,117 active cases, 870 are being held in intensive care and 433 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

