Malaysia reports 583 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 583 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the total tally to 5,026,164, according to the health ministry.

There were seven imported cases, with 576 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One new death was reported, leaving the death toll at 36,852.

The ministry reported 930 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 4,976,990.

Currently, there are 12,322 active cases, with 32 being held in intensive care and 16 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,291 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.