Malaysia reports 5,854 new COVID-19 infections, 44 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported 5,854 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,466,663, according to the health ministry.

Some 13 of the new cases are imported, with 5,841 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 44 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 28,876.

About 6,715 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,368,634.

There are some 69,153 active cases. Among them, 570 are being held in intensive care and 293 of those are in need of assisted breathing.