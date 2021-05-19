UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 6,075 New COVID-19 Cases In Highest Daily Spike, Deaths Pass 2,000 Mark

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Malaysia reports 6,075 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike, deaths pass 2,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 6,075 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 485,496, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the new cases are imported and 6,072 are local transmissions.

The official called on the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) and health guidelines to help control the spread of the virus and come together as a nation in facing the pandemic.

"It is hoped that all parties will take note of the situation that the country is in now and will work closely with one another so we can get through this difficult time in fighting COVID-19 as a united nation," he said.

Another 46 deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 2,040.

Malaysia has suffered a resurgence of COVID-19 cases which has forced the government to impose a nationwide movement control order till June to curb the spread. The government is now facing calls to impose a stricter lockdown as daily new cases continue to rise.

Some 3,516 more patients have been released after recovery on Wednesday, bringing the total cured and discharged to 436,116, or 89.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 47,340 active cases, 559 are being held in intensive care and 303 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

