Malaysia Reports 609 New COVID-19 Infections, No New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 01:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 609 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 5,023,519, according to the health ministry.

There were two imported cases, with 607 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 36,831.

The ministry reported 737 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,972,691.

There are 13,997 active cases, with 43 being held in intensive care and 19 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 313 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.

