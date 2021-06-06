UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 6,241 New COVID-19 Cases, 87 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia reported another 6,241 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 616,815.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 14 of the new cases are imported and 6,227 are local transmissions.

The official added that the country is seeing an increasing number of sporadic cases besides an increase in fatalities which cannot be traced to existing cases or clusters "This situation is very worrying, as the majority of new COVID-19 infections and COVID-19 deaths are sporadic cases when reported.

" "The ministry urges the public to take this situation seriously," he said, reminding that standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines must be followed.

Malaysia is under a nationwide lockdown which bans all economic and social activities except for the essential services, in an effort to contain the rapid increase of cases.

Another 87 deaths have been reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3,378.

