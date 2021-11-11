UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 6,243 New COVID-19 Infections, 59 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 6,243 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,522,498, according to the health ministry.

Some 24 of the new cases are imported, while 6,219 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 59 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 29,486.

About 5,068 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,430,122.

There are some 62,890 active cases, including 544 being held in intensive care units and 280 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 131,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and some 78.3 percent of its population have received at least one dose and 75.6 percent have been fully vaccinated.

