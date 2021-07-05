UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 6,387 New COVID-19 Cases, 77 More Deaths

Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Malaysia reports 6,387 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 6,387 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 785,039, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 26 of the new cases are imported and 6,361 are local transmissions.

Another 77 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 5,574.

A total of 4,532 patients have been released after recovery, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 710,018, or 90.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 69,447 active cases, 923 are being held in intensive care and 433 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

