Malaysia Reports 679 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 679 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 5,025,581, according to the Health Ministry.

There are four imported cases, with 675 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,851.

The ministry reported 923 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,976,060.

There are 12,670 active cases, with 34 being held in intensive care and 21 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,125 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone, and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.

