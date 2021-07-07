Malaysia reports 7,097 new COVID-19 cases, 91 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's Health Ministry reported 7,097 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 799,790.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 26 of the new cases are imported and 7,071 are locally transmitted.

An additional 91 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 5,768.

An additional 4,863 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals in the country, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 719,678 or 90 percent of all cases.

Currently of the 74,344 active cases, 948 are being held in intensive care and 441 of them are in need of assisted breathing, showed the official data.