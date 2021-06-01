Malaysia reports 7,105 new COVID-19 cases, nationwide lockdown in place

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia on Tuesday reported 7,105 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 579,462.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases were imported and 7,103 were locally transmitted.

An additional 71 deaths were reported from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll to 2,867.

An additional 6,083 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 496,121 or 85.

6 percent of all cases.

Of the currently 80,474 active cases, 872 are being held in intensive care and 419 of them in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia started a two-week lockdown nationwide on Tuesday in a bid to reduce the COVID-19 infections. Only essential sectors are allowed to operate and travel restrictions are in place to keep people within a 10 km radius of their homes.