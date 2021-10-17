Malaysia reports 7,509 new COVID-19 infections, 88 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 7,509 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,384,542, according to the health ministry.

Some 16 of the new cases are imported, with 7,493 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 88 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,858.

About 9,531 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,261,289. Of the remaining 95,395 active cases, 694 are being held in intensive care units and 344 of those are in need of assisted breathing.