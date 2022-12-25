UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 766 New COVID-19 Infections, 1 New Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Malaysia reports 766 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 766 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 5,022,910, according to the health ministry.

There are no imported cases, with all 766 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another new death has been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,831.

The ministry reported 1,026 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,971,955.

There are 14,124 active cases, with 42 being held in intensive care and 21 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 942 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

60 minutes ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

5 hours ago
 WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

14 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.