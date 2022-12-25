Malaysia reports 766 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 766 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 5,022,910, according to the health ministry.

There are no imported cases, with all 766 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another new death has been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,831.

The ministry reported 1,026 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,971,955.

There are 14,124 active cases, with 42 being held in intensive care and 21 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 942 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.