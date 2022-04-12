Malaysia reports 7,739 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 7,739 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,333,557, according to the health ministry.

They included 23 new imported cases and 7,716 local transmissions, data released on the ministry showed.

Another 19 deaths have been reported from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 35,311.

The ministry reported 19,049 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,163,777 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are currently 134,469 active cases recorded in the country, 174 of them held in intensive care and 102 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 46,823 vaccine doses were administered on Monday and that 84.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.8 percent have received booster jabs.