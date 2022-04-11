Malaysia reports 8,112 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 8,112 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,325,818, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 25 new imported cases, with 8,087 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,292.

The ministry reported 15,765 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,144,728.

There are 145,798 active cases, 174 are being held in intensive care and 110 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 38,820 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 84.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.8 percent have received boosters.