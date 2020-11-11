Malaysia reports 822 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 822 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 42,872.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that seven of the new cases are imported and 815 are local transmissions.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 302.

Another 769 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 31,073, or 72.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,497 active cases, 86 are being held in intensive care and 30 of those are in need of assisted breathing.