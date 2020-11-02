Malaysia reports 834 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 834 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 33,339.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that three of the new cases were imported and 831 were local transmissions.

Two new deaths had been reported, pushing the death toll to 251.

Another 900 patients had been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 23,120, or 69.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 9,968 active cases, 91 are being held in intensive care units and 32 of those are in need of assisted breathing.