UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 847 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Malaysia reports 847 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 847 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 5,017,863, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 845 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,806.

The ministry reported 1,154 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,965,321.

There are 15,736 active cases, with 49 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 825 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday

Recent Stories

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.