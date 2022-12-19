Malaysia reports 847 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 847 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 5,017,863, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 845 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,806.

The ministry reported 1,154 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,965,321.

There are 15,736 active cases, with 49 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 825 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.