Malaysia reports 8,574 new COVID-19 cases, 102 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 8,574 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 844,870.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 40 of the new cases are imported and 8,534 are local transmissions.

Another 102 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 6,260.

Some 5,041 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 747,338 or 88.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 91,272 active cases, 964 are being held in intensive care and 452 of those are in need of assisted breathing.