UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll, 19,550 More Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:50 PM

Malaysia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll, 19,550 more infections

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia recorded a fresh high of 592 single-day death toll from COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday, bringing the total deaths to 20,419, according to the health ministry.

Another 19,550 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, with seven imported and 19,543 local transmissions, bringing the national total tally to 1,960,500, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 21,771 patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,700,730.

Of the remaining 239,351 active cases, 1,272 are being held in intensive care units and 724 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 258,929 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Saturday alone. So far, some 65.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 52.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

2 hours ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

4 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.