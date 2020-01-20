UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Says Won't Be 'garbage Dump' As It Returns Waste

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Malaysia says won't be 'garbage dump' as it returns waste

Butterworth, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Malaysia has sent back 150 shipping containers of plastic waste to mostly wealthier nations, with the Southeast Asian country saying Monday it would not be the world's "garbage dump".

The region has been flooded with plastic from more developed economies such as the United States and Britain since 2018, after China -- which previously boasted a massive recycling industry -- ordered a halt to most imports.

Many Chinese recycling businesses moved to Malaysia after the ban took effect, leading to huge quantities of plastic being shipped in without permits and flooding small communities.

Governments across the region are now sending back illegally imported plastic, and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said Malaysia had returned 150 shipping containers carrying 3,737 metric tons to places including France, Britain and the United States.

Officials hope to send back another 110 containers in the near future, 60 of which came from the US, Yeo said.

Authorities "will take the necessary steps to ensure that Malaysia does not become the garbage dump of the world", she added.

The environment ministry "will continue to wage war against pollution, including plastic waste", she told reporters in the northern city of Butterworth, home to a major port from where some containers were sent back.

The exporting countries and shipping lines covered the cost of returning the containers.

"We don't want to pay a single cent," the minister said.

"People dump their rubbish into your country, we are not supposed to pay them to send it back."The containers were sent to 13 countries, with 43 returned to France, 42 to Britain, 17 to the US and 11 to Canada.

Several Southeast Asian countries have sent back unwanted waste in recent months. Indonesia has returned hundreds of containers to their countries of origin and the Philippines returned a huge shipment of garbage to Canada.

Related Topics

World China Canada France Butterworth Indonesia United States Philippines Malaysia 2018 From Industry Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Flour crisis hits all four provinces

58 seconds ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

19 minutes ago

Shooting in Texas Nightclub Kills Two People, Inju ..

15 minutes ago

PTI urges workers to start preparing for Kashmir D ..

15 minutes ago

Over 50,000 Philippines affected by volcano erupti ..

15 minutes ago

Sanitation workers' conditions linked to suicide a ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.