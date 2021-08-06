UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Sees Fresh High Of 20,889 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 160 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 50 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Malaysia sees fresh high of 20,889 daily COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 20,889 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 1,224,595, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 13 of the new cases are imported and 20,876 are local transmissions.

Another 160 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 10,179.

Some 16,394 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 993,020, or 81.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 221,396 active cases, 1,096 are being held in intensive care and 545 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

