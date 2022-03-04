UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Sees Fresh High Of 32,467 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Total Deaths Pass 33,000 Mark

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 32,467 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 3,528,557, according to the health ministry.

There are 413 new imported cases, with 32,054 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 86 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,028.

The ministry reported 27,629 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 3,197,298.

There are 298,231 active cases, 355 are being held in intensive care and 208 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 96,621 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 83 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 45.6 percent have received boosters.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

