UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Sees Number Of Deaths Rise In 2021 Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Malaysia sees number of deaths rise in 2021 due to COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) --::The number of deaths in Malaysia rose 34.5 percent to 224,569 in 2021 from 166,970 in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed Saturday.

The crude death rate (CDR) also recorded an increase from 5.1 deaths in 2020 to 6.9 deaths in 2021 per 1,000 population, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

All age groups recorded an increase in the number of deaths except the group aged 0-14 which saw the number decrease from 4,288 to 4,115 in 2021.

The number of deaths for the group aged 41-59 years recorded the highest increase by 44 percent, rising from 36,318 in 2020 to 52,282 in 2021.

Besides that, the number of deaths for people aged 15-40 years, and those aged 60 years and over also recorded an increase, rising from 13,070 to 17,953, and from 113,294 to 150,219, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of live births in Malaysia was 439,744 in 2021, a decrease of 6.7 percent as compared to 471,504 births in 2020. This was the highest decrease in a decade.

Related Topics

Malaysia 2020 From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Bidenâ€™s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Bidenâ€™s allegation about Pakistanâ€™s nukes

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

43 minutes ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

59 minutes ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

1 hour ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.