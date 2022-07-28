UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Sees SMEs GDP Grow 1 Pct In 2021

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Malaysia sees SMEs GDP grow 1 pct in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded an increase of 1 percent in gross domestic product of its small and medium-sized enterprises in 2021, slower than the overall GDP growth of 3.1 percent, official data showed Wednesday.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the growth of SMEs' GDP used to exceed that of the overall GDP, but since 2020 the pace has been slower than the latter.

The contribution of SMEs to the country's GDP also declined to 37.4 percent in 2021 from 38.1 percent in 2020, with a value added of 518.1 billion Ringgit (116.2 billion U.S. Dollars).

In terms of sectors, the SMEs' GDP growth in the manufacturing sector rebounded to 8.5 percent from a decline of 2.9 percent in the previous year, supported by an expansion in all sub-sectors, particularly in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products.

Similarly, the value added of SMEs in the agriculture sector rose 1.9 percent from a decline of 0.7 percent thanks to the growth in rubber, oil palm, livestock and other agricultural sub-sectors.

Meanwhile, the SMEs' value added in the mining and quarrying sector contracted 3.1 percent in 2021 while in the construction sector fell 4.6 percent as compared to a negative 15.4 percent growth in the preceding year.

The value added of SMEs in the services sector posted a decline of 1.2 percent compared to a negative 9 percent growth in 2020 blamed on a poor performance in the finance, insurance, real estate and business services sub-sectors.

Related Topics

Business Poor Agriculture Oil Malaysia 2020 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

3 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

4 hours ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.