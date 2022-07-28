Malaysia sees SMEs GDP grow 1 pct in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded an increase of 1 percent in gross domestic product of its small and medium-sized enterprises in 2021, slower than the overall GDP growth of 3.1 percent, official data showed Wednesday.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the growth of SMEs' GDP used to exceed that of the overall GDP, but since 2020 the pace has been slower than the latter.

The contribution of SMEs to the country's GDP also declined to 37.4 percent in 2021 from 38.1 percent in 2020, with a value added of 518.1 billion Ringgit (116.2 billion U.S. Dollars).

In terms of sectors, the SMEs' GDP growth in the manufacturing sector rebounded to 8.5 percent from a decline of 2.9 percent in the previous year, supported by an expansion in all sub-sectors, particularly in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products.

Similarly, the value added of SMEs in the agriculture sector rose 1.9 percent from a decline of 0.7 percent thanks to the growth in rubber, oil palm, livestock and other agricultural sub-sectors.

Meanwhile, the SMEs' value added in the mining and quarrying sector contracted 3.1 percent in 2021 while in the construction sector fell 4.6 percent as compared to a negative 15.4 percent growth in the preceding year.

The value added of SMEs in the services sector posted a decline of 1.2 percent compared to a negative 9 percent growth in 2020 blamed on a poor performance in the finance, insurance, real estate and business services sub-sectors.