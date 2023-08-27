Open Menu

Malaysia Should Maintain Good, Friendly Relations With China: Ruler Of Malaysia's Johor State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) --:Malaysia should maintain good and friendly relations with China, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the ruler of Malaysia's Johor state, said.

Describing China as a "good and reliable" investment partner, Sultan Ibrahim said Johor state has had a long-standing good relationship with China since the time of his ancestors, when he was interviewed by Sin Chew Daily, a Malaysian local media.

Recounting the presentation of the "Imperial Order of the Double Dragon" award to his great-great-grandfather by the Chinese Emperor during the Qing Dynasty, Sultan Ibrahim said his ancestor had soon after invited the Chinese to conduct economic activities in the state.

"After that, the Chinese were invited to Johor to cultivate gambier and pepper," he said.

Sultan Ibrahim also recounted how he had personally worked to foster better ties between both countries, particularly in the palm oil and construction sectors, and urged Malaysia to strengthen and enhance relations between the two countries, especially to expand economic opportunities.

