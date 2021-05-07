UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia To Bring Back Its Citizens From India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Malaysia to bring back its citizens from India

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 7 May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :– Malaysia will bring its citizens back from the northern and western regions of India as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the South Asian country.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said his country would use a specially chartered aircraft to help the return of its citizens.

"The aircraft will depart to New Delhi and Mumbai as soon as the Indian government gives the approval and all arrangements are finished," Hussein said in a written statement on Friday.

The southern and the eastern regions of India were not included in the repatriation mission as the situations there are reported to be under control.

He asked the Malaysians residing in the northern and western regions of India to register themselves with the Malaysian mission in Mumbai in case they want to return home.

Those returning will include home-based staff members of various Malaysian agencies.

All of them will have to undergo COVID-19 testing before leaving India and also upon arrival in Malaysia.

"They are also required to undergo 14-day quarantine at the selected facilities," he said.

India has set another global record for daily coronavirus cases on Friday, registering over 414,000 infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, India has so far reported 21.4 million COVID-19 related cases with 234,083 deaths.

The country has so far administered 159.9 million doses, fully vaccinating 30.2 million people making 2.21% of the total population.

Related Topics

India Mumbai New Delhi Malaysia All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.