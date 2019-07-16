UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia To Challenge EU Palm Oil Curbs At WTO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

Malaysia to challenge EU palm oil curbs at WTO

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Malaysia will lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the European Union's plan to phase out the use of palm oil in biofuels, a minister said Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country is the world's second biggest palm oil producer after Indonesia and would be hit hard by the EU's plan to cut its use in biofuels by 2030.

"Malaysia will file a WTO complaint... hopefully by November," Teresa Kok, the minister responsible for the edible vegetable oil, told AFP.

She said the attorney-general's office was working on the complaint and Malaysia hoped to cooperate with Indonesia in the case.

Palm oil is a major ingredient in a wide range of products from food to cosmetics but it has long been controversial as environmentalists say it drives deforestation, with huge swathes of rainforest logged in recent decades to make way for plantations.

Its use in food and cosmetics has already dropped in Europe, partly due to pressure from green groups on major corporations, but has been increasing in biofuels.

Related Topics

World Europe European Union Oil Indonesia Malaysia November From Asia

Recent Stories

Sh Rasheed says Saudi king doesn’t like Nawaz Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Months after Balakot strike, Pakistani airspace re ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2019 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

11 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.