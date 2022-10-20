UrduPoint.com

Malaysia To Hold General Election On Nov. 19

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) --:Malaysia will hold the general election on Nov. 19, the country's election commission said on Thursday.

The nomination of candidates will be held on Nov. 5, providing two weeks for official election campaigning, commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told a press conference.

There will be 363,515 election workers who will operate 8,958 voting centers across the country to serve a total of 21,173,638 registered voters, the official said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct. 10, paving the way for a snap election, citing the need to end the political uncertainty which has seen two prime ministers appointed since 2020 following the resignation of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in February of that year.

