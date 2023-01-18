Malaysia to waive public transport charges for people with disabilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Malaysia will waive public transport charges for people with disabilities, an official said on Wednesday.

The move will benefit disabled users of public transport including for trains and buses, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri said in a brief statement following a cabinet meeting.

Nancy added that the decision has been made with the support of Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

"(Loke) has agreed to this in principle and will think of the best mechanism to implement this," she said, adding that the best mechanism to implement this is being decided on.