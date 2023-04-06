Malaysia urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque

ANKARA, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Malaysia's prime minister on Thursday urged the UN and international community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for attacking Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Malaysia calls upon the international community, in particular the United Nations Security Council to hold the Israeli regime accountable and responsible for the heinous crimes, and for them (Israel) to release immediately all Palestinian detainees," Anwar Ibrahim tweeted.

He urged the international community to demand the Israeli regime immediately stop any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

"Malaysia continues to stand in strong solidarity with the people of Palestine and reiterates the status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the Holy site of the Muslim Ummah," he added.

Israeli police on Wednesday said they detained 350 Palestinians from the complex, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, the UK, and the EU have condemned the atrocities and demanded a "de-escalation" of the situation.

Israeli forces and Jewish settlers frequently carry out raids on the mosque.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents islam's third-holiest site, while Jews call the area Temple Mount.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.