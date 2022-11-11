UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Authorities Warn Of Dangerous Water Levels In 4 States

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) --:Rivers in four Malaysian states, namely Pahang, Perlis, Sarawak and Selangor, have reached danger levels as of Friday, according to the country's National Disaster Management Agency.

Seven temporary evacuation centers are currently open across the country with three of them each in Selangor and Johor, and one in Kelantan, the agency said in a statement.

The total number of victims involved is 658 people from 158 families.

Meanwhile the Department of Irrigation and Drainage issued a notice regarding preparedness for the possibility of flash floods involving four districts in three states, namely Terengganu, Pahang and Kelantan.

