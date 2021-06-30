UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Banks' Path To Normalization Likely To Be Protracted Due To New COVID-19 Waves: S&P

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Malaysian banks' path to normalization likely to be protracted due to new COVID-19 waves: S&P

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :S&P Global Ratings said Wednesday that Malaysian banks' path to normalization is likely to be protracted due to the flare-up of new COVID-19 waves and the inevitable disruptions in near-term economic prospects.

They will continue to be an Asian outlier in their recovery path, according to the statement of the rating agency.

It said the six-month blanket moratorium on loan repayments revealed by the Malaysian government should further delay the timeline for banks' return to normal.

"The length of the current national lockdown in Malaysia and the effective containment of the pandemic are key variables in charting the course of the banking sector's asset quality trend," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Nancy Duan.

According to S&P, its estimates on credit costs, a measure of loan-loss provisions, show that Malaysian banks will lag recovery timelines of many other regional banks.

"We now forecast Malaysian banks will bear still-elevated, cumulative credit costs of 110-120 basis points (to gross loans) for 2021 and 2022 combined. The industry wide non-performing loans ratio should rise to 3 percent to 4 percent by end-2022, in our view," it said.

Related Topics

Loan Nancy Malaysia Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 minutes ago

Being a mother for working women is not easy, says ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 979 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

21 minutes ago

WB provides $800mn Program Support to Pakistan to ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 June 2021

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE is on course to be global trade hub

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.