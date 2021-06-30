Malaysian banks' path to normalization likely to be protracted due to new COVID-19 waves: S&P

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :S&P Global Ratings said Wednesday that Malaysian banks' path to normalization is likely to be protracted due to the flare-up of new COVID-19 waves and the inevitable disruptions in near-term economic prospects.

They will continue to be an Asian outlier in their recovery path, according to the statement of the rating agency.

It said the six-month blanket moratorium on loan repayments revealed by the Malaysian government should further delay the timeline for banks' return to normal.

"The length of the current national lockdown in Malaysia and the effective containment of the pandemic are key variables in charting the course of the banking sector's asset quality trend," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Nancy Duan.

According to S&P, its estimates on credit costs, a measure of loan-loss provisions, show that Malaysian banks will lag recovery timelines of many other regional banks.

"We now forecast Malaysian banks will bear still-elevated, cumulative credit costs of 110-120 basis points (to gross loans) for 2021 and 2022 combined. The industry wide non-performing loans ratio should rise to 3 percent to 4 percent by end-2022, in our view," it said.